Here’s How Much Toliet Paper a Family of 4 Needs for Two Weeks
Americans have been stockpiling toilet paper for months as they remain home for an unknown period of time as the pandemic rages on. But the decision to hoard the stuff has led to people debating about just how much toilet paper a person actually needs. Toilet paper manufacturer Georgia-Pacific LLC, which makes brands such as Angel Soft and Quilted Northern, crunch some numbers and says, “The average U.S. household (2.6 people) uses 409 equivalized regular rolls per year. Using our own calculations, staying home 24-7 would result in [about] 40% increase vs. average daily usage. Therefore, to last approximately 2 weeks, a 2-person household would need [about] 9 double rolls, or [about] 5 mega rolls. A 4-person household would need [about] 17 double rolls, or [about] 9 mega rolls to last approximately 2 weeks.” The company also notes there is no toilet paper shortage on the horizon for them. Here’s the complete story from The Today Show.