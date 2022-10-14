98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s How Maren Morris Really Feels About Her Son Ending Up In The Music Industry

October 14, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Here’s How Maren Morris Really Feels About Her Son Ending Up In The Music Industry
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Maren Morris appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, where she detailed her and her husband, Ryan Hurd’s hopes for their two-year-and-a-half-year-old son, Hayes.

“As a parent, you support any of their dreams. But my husband and I are like, ‘please don’t end up in the music industry!’” Morris told Kimmel during the interview. She added, “we joke that we want him to be, like, an accountant.”

Morris and Kimmel talked about her career and her love of Pickleball. “Pickleball is life,” Morris said. Morris says she and her team play before shows as a team bonding activity.

