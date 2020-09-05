Here’s How Many of Us Have Trouble Staying Focused, During Pandemic, Because the Days Run Together

62% of people have had more trouble staying focused, during this pandemic. The top things we’re doing to stay sharp are: reading, working out, doing puzzles, watching documentaries, and playing board games.
Has it been harder for you to stay focused during the pandemic? Wait . . . what were we just talking about?
A new survey found 62% of Americans think it’s been harder to focus the last few months. Partly because there’s so much going on, and because the days all run together. Here are the top ten things we’re doing to stay sharp in quarantine:
1. Reading more.
2. More exercise.
3. Puzzles.
4. Watching documentaries.
5. Board games.
6. Taking a new vitamin or supplement.
7. Crossword puzzles.
8. Learning a new skill or hobby.
9. Sudoku.
10. Learning a new language.
Focus on more, here: (SWNS)