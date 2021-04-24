Here’s How Many Hours per Week We Waste – Because of That Old Work Computer…

It’s hard to compete in modern business when you’re using Netscape 3.0 on a Tandy computer and you keep getting kicked off your modem’s Internet connection because someone in your house picks up the phone. LOL
But, seriously, it is very likely time to upgrade that home computer set-up, especially if you now work regularly, from home.
According to a new survey, the average office worker says they lose three hours per week of productivity, due to their old, slow computer – and issues with outdated technology. When the older hardware can’t understand the newer software, problems only get bigger.
And 67% say it’s so frustrating they’d even be willing to take a pay cut, just to have a computer – and software – that’s up to date.
