Here’s How Luke Bryan Surprised Caroline on her Birthday – It’s Not for Everyone
Luke Bryan‘s wife, Caroline, got a sweet surprise for her recent birthday… well, a lively one, for sure.
Luke posted video online show him and his sons jumping on the bed to wake her up to an energetic birthday song… and strobe lights.
Luke captioned the clip, “Happy Birthday my love. 41 years looking so fine in the mornin.’ I love you to the moon and back. She gets the birthday song.”
Caroline responded, with, “Best wake up call ever!!”
The “wake-up call” is an ongoing tradition for Luke and his wife. And they’ve shared similar videos in the past.