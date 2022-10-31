98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s How Horror Movies Impact People Differently

October 31, 2022 12:35PM CDT
Why do some people love scary movies, while others have nightmares – or won’t watch them at all?

The paradox of horror is that some people enjoy watching situations we definitely want to avoid.  One theory is that the thrill is similar to a roller coaster, or that horror films are a form of stress relief.

But some people become desensitized; and that’s not a good thing. “Many studies have shown that consistent direct exposure — especially among young people — to graphic material, decreases empathy and increases aggression,” Dr. Ramnarine Boodoo said.

Some people completely avoid horror:  People with lower trauma thresholds, and people with anxiety are less likely to enjoy gruesome flicks.

Learn more, here:  (UPI)

 

