Here’s How GrownUps Most Enjoy Time with their Favorite Kids…

Spending time with your kids is fulfilling and important and a blessing and all that, but sometimes it can get a little . . . or VERY . . . repetitive.
So a new survey asked parents what activities they like doing with their kids the most; in case you need some ideas to vary things – after week 51 of the pandemic. Check ’em out . . .
1. Going for walks.
2. Going to the park.
3. Reading.
4. Coloring or drawing.
5. Going to the beach.
6. Baking or cooking.
7. Having a picnic.
8. Feeding the ducks.
9. Playing hide and seek.
10. Going to the zoo.
