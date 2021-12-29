Here’s How Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus Changed John Madden’s Life

As the sports world mourns the death of football legend, John Madden, interesting details about his life are emerging among the countless tributes to him.
Madden didn’t like flying as a means of travel. He suffered from claustrophobia. And he was quite unsettled by a 1960 plane crash, which killed 22 people, including 16 members of the California Polytechnic State University football team. It shook him.
So, Madden often traveled to games via trains and buses. But it was CBS executive producer Terry O’Neil’s idea to rent Dolly Parton’s bus when she wasn’t touring. And, that changed everything.
The success of getting Madden to multiple games within a week spawned a partnership with Greyhound – for which a bus was turned into a $500,000 custom abode, later named the “Madden Cruiser.” And that’s how the sports broadcasting legend made it from city to city.
The cruiser became famous in its own right. It can be seen at the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Dolly’s tour bus is on display at Dollyland.