Here’s How Charley Pride Went Way Out of his Way to Help Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley recently recalled the many ways in which Charley Pride helped him, early on, in his career.
Paisley says he was just 15 when Pride told his father that he wanted to help the young musician. From that point on, Pride and Paisley performed several times together.
So, when Brad the news of Pride’s death, he took to social media to write, “I’m devastated. You changed country music for the better, Charley. And you changed this kid’s life. We love you.”
Pride passed away due to complications from COVID-19; after he was hospitalized in late November.
A private memorial is to be held this week, with a bigger celebration to commence once larger gatherings are possible.