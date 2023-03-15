Here’s How Blake Shelton Says Coaches ‘Ruined’ his Last Round of Blind Auditions

Blake Shelton says he thinks his last season as The Voice veteran coach should be an easy one; but his fellow coaches aren’t backing down, just because Shelton is about to retire his red chair.

“Blake, what’s it feel like as you just sit here in your last season?” Host Carson Daly asked his longtime Voice best bud, during the latest episode of season 23.

Blake joked with Daly that he was upset that his fellow coaches decided to be competitive and “ruin” his last blind auditions.

While Chance The Rapper offered a sincere apology, Kelly Clarkson vowed that Blake’s “It’s my final season on The Voice” card wouldn’t work with her.

Niall Horan rounds out the team of coaches… And he can already do a spot-on impression of Blake, which you can see every Monday and Tuesday evening on NBC.