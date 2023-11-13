Here’s an Expert Look at Thanksgiving Travel, This Year…

Experts Look at Thanksgiving Travel

AAA Travel projects that 55.4 million people will go 50 miles or more away from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3% over last year and marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

The top two years were 2005 and 2019, respectively.

AAA projects 49.1 million Americans will get behind the wheel, an increase of 1.7% compared to 2022.

About 4.7 million people will fly, an increase of 6.6% compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 26.

Are you traveling over Thanksgiving? How?