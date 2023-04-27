98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s a sneak peek of Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home Spring collection

April 27, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Christopher Polk/NBC

Get ready to spruce up your spring with the Spring collection from Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home line. 

While not launching until mid-May, the Walmart home-goods line shared a preview of what fans can expect on Instagram. The video post featured glimpses of the upcoming “Bless Your Heart” and “Hello Darlin’” doormats, among others.

Sneak a peek of the upcoming Spring collection on Wanda June Home’s Instagram and shop the available items at Walmart.

