98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s a New Way to Get a Job Interview: Let Them Eat Cake

September 28, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
Here’s a New Way to Get a Job Interview: Let Them Eat Cake

Karly Blackburn put a creative spin on the job hunt – by putting her resume on a cake.

Blackburn wanted to apply for Valiant Labs, an incubator for Nike.  Because it’s a creative environment, she decided to approach her goal in a creative way…  And it worked!

First, the North Carolina woman had an edible picture image placed on the cake.  Then, she asked her Instacart driver to bring the cake to Valiant Labs.

In a LinkedIn post, Blackburn claims to have upcoming interviews with Valiant Labs, and other companies as well.

Bite into a little more, here:  (Food Beast)

More about:
#Edible
#HaveItDelivered
#Instacart
#LetThemEatCake
#LinkedIn
#Nike
#Resume
#ValiantLabs
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

GARTH BROOKS REVEALS 50 POUND WEIGHT LOSS
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free

Recent Posts