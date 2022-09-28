Here’s a New Way to Get a Job Interview: Let Them Eat Cake

Karly Blackburn put a creative spin on the job hunt – by putting her resume on a cake.

Blackburn wanted to apply for Valiant Labs, an incubator for Nike. Because it’s a creative environment, she decided to approach her goal in a creative way… And it worked!

First, the North Carolina woman had an edible picture image placed on the cake. Then, she asked her Instacart driver to bring the cake to Valiant Labs.

In a LinkedIn post, Blackburn claims to have upcoming interviews with Valiant Labs, and other companies as well.

(Food Beast)