Here’s A List Of Local Christmas Lights To See!

14635 Saddle Brooke Lane Homer Glen
Lights are on December 1, 2021 – January 3, 2022. Monday – Thursday between 5:00 pm -10:00 pm and Friday, Saturday, Sunday between 5:00 pm – 10:30 pm. Lights are synchronize to music broadcast on 95.3 FM, with a special guest in garage window.
1924 Calla Drive in Joliet
The lights will be on Saturday November 27, 2021. This house even has a Santa saucer on the roof, several inflatables, and lights. Lights are on between 6:00pm and 11:00pm, everyday.
13760 Kettering Parkway in Lemont
Starting December 3, 2021 – January 1 2022. Located in the Kettering Parkway circle in Lemont, IL. They have over 5000 choreographed lights synced to music. Lit Lemont offers lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas lights show. A fun mix of holiday music and party. Drive up and tune your car radio to 92.9 FM to hear the lights. Note from the homeowners, *Please be courteous to our neighbors and please don’t block the driveways.”
Trammel Family Christmas Lights: 116 Meadors Circle in Morris
Ready Thanksgiving night and running daily from 5:00pm – 10:00pm, enjoy about a 12-15 minute show that is 100% computer generated and sequenced to music. Set your radio to 92.1FM. Each week they switch the show’s music, for people to come back each week! This year they have taken over the neighbor’s house to make the show twice as big! They have several matrixes, a mega tree, pixel poles, spinners, snowflakes, stars, arches.
15441 Sunset Ridge Drive in Orland Park
Lights will be up on Thanksgiving night 2021! This lights display full of lit-up figures and some moving figurines (look for Santa Claus waving in the window!) is on from 4:30pm – 12:00am every day.
14601 Poplar Court in Orland Park
Lights turn on Thanksgiving night. Lights run daily between dusk – 11:00 pm, daily. This house just gets bigger and bigger each year and have over close to three hundred blow molds with a highlight to the display a 15 foot inflatable snowman.
17548 Jennifer Drive in Orland Park
Lights are on now until January 1, 2022 daily from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. Added this year are Disney characters! This display includes a over 10,000 lights, a nativity scene, a north pole scene, a larger gingerbread village, and Christmas music playing with icicle lights falling.
701 N Sparkle Ct in Oswego
The lights are active from November 21, 2021 to January 1, 2022. The show is an hour long synchronized to Christmas and pop music. The music is appropriate for all ages. Tune your cars radio to 88.3 FM.
23337 W Grinton Drive in Plainfield
The Shreve Christmas Holiday Light Show is a computerized light show that runs December 4, 2021 until January 8, 2022. The show is up Sunday thru Thursday 5:00pm – 11:00pm and Friday – Saturday from 5:00pm – 12:00pm. This is the 6th year for this family’s display which won the park district award in 2018. It includes an amazing mega tree, and multiple other arches and north poles synchronized to 6-8 Christmas songs. Tune to 88.5 FM to listen to the show.
7662 Pin Oak Court in Plainfield
Lights are on November 27, 2021 thru January 1, 2022. Show times are 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, every evening. As you watch the show, make sure you tune to 87.9 FM.
12941 Greenfield Drive in Plainfield
This lights show with music started on November 26th and will run until New Year’s Eve. Show hours are dusk until 10:00 pm. Tune into 106.1 FM for the shows 12 songs synchronized with lights. You can have your child’s name appear on the ‘mega tree’ if it is one of the 90 names already programmed. If the name isn’t on the list, email it and it will get it added in a day or two. [email protected] Check their website for more information.
7414 162nd Place in Tinley Park
Wow. Check out this decked out front lawn! Also, all surfaces of the houses and roofs are covered with lights! The lights are on starting Thanksgiving night 2021 and 5:00pm – 10:00pm daily. Tune your car radio to 105.7 FM. This family is even spreading cheer by helping the neighbors enhance their displays, so don’t miss those too! They are kindly accepting donations for “Together We Cope”.
8578 Ballard Court in Tinley Park
Lights come on Thanksgiving weekend for 2021!
7805 Nottingham Drive in Tinley Park
Start November 26, 2021 and running through January 1, 2022, The Hirsch Family lights up their house from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm, Sunday through Thursday and 5:00pm – 11:00pm Friday and Saturday evenings. Get out of your car and enjoy the Christmas music, take selfies with our character blow ups on the driveway, Clark Griswold, Ralphie from A Christmas Story, Elf and more. Kids love dancing and chasing the laser dots on the driveway.
17321 Avon Lane in Tinley Park
This Christmas lights display will be on starting November 29, 2021. Lights will be on daily from 5:00pm – 10:00pm. The parking lot for viewing is at Prairie View Middle School. You will want to park and get out of your car for this one. The Kowalczyk home is decorated to the hilt with so many lights and decorations that I needed to include more than one photo. Scenes from Disney’s Frozen, a gingerbread house, an enormous inflatable parrot, moving Santa figure, moving carousel and teeter totter, an expanded tunnel of lights, light up dance floor, additional characters, and a new giant LED screen! Check out our new Igloo scene for 2021. As always please drop a donation for Together We Cope in their donation box. Donations help local families in times of crisis. Last year they raised over $32,000! This house was on Great Christmas Light Fight in 2018!
8706 Kathleen Ln in Tinley Park
So many bright lights, this house lights up the whole block! Lights will be on starting November 27, 2021 and on daily from 5:00pm – 10:30pm.
Festival of Lights
November 6 – December 31, 2021 | 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Enjoy 20 minute shows of music by the big trees in the center of the Promenade at the top of every hour. This adds some holiday fun to your shopping!
Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum
November 20, 2021 – January 2, 2022
Reservations required! Illumination is where lights and nature come together in amazing ways – see hundreds of LED lights bathe the trees around you in a ethereal, electric glow, watch as lights dance! Tickets range from $12 – $24 per adult and $7-$13 for kids ages 2- 17 years of age. Discounts apply for Arboretum members.
Naper Lights 120 Water Street in Naperville
Thanksgiving – New Year’s | 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Downtown Naperville’s lights display is free to walk through. There are displays set to music, singing faces made from lights, and a gigantic lit up tree with presents surrounding it. Walk down Water Street to see the whole street dancing to the music, ending in the display at Jaycees Park, then cross a lit-up covered bridge to take in a synchronized light show with singing Christmas trees from your vantage point across the river.
Winter Lights at Central Park (Oak Brook)
November 25, 2021 – January 9, 2022 | 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Oak Brook Park Districts free holiday walk! Enjoy a 1/2 mile walk through the beautifully lit Central Park! There will be photo opportunities throughout the walk. FREE for the community to attend.
Aurora Festival of Lights at Phillips Park
November 26, 2021 – December 26, 2021 | Monday – Thursday 5:00 – 9:00 pm and Friday – Sunday 5:00 -10:00 pm
Presented by the Rotary Club of Aurora Illinois in partnership with the City of Aurora, opening the day after Thanksgiving. The display is free to drive through, but they collect donations from those who would like to give. Free tickets do require reservations here!
This light display has been a local holiday tradition for 70 years — wow! Everything will be fully lit from 5:00pm to 9:00pm each evening. Running November 25, 2021 – January 1, 2022.
419 Callery Drive in Bolingbrook
Starting November 26, 2021 lights are on from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, everyday. The Gwin Family display includes over 15,000 lights, over 50 lite up candy canes, molds, and blow ups including a 8 foot snow globe that projects Christmas signs. Some nights music will be played outside. Feel free to stop by and take pictures!
7209 Richmond Avenue in Darien
Lights are already on! A large yard display as well as a holiday LEGO display in the extra garage. The legos are open and lit up all day and night. This family welcome everyone to get out and come see the lego display. The lights are on from 5:00 pm until midnight every day. They are accepting donations for The Wellness House in Hinsdale.
606 Homestead Road in La Grange Park
The Hayes Family has not one, but two houses they decorate! This year on their house, a large present that can walked through, up-lights on large trees, they have extended a sidewalk tunnel over the drive (makes driving fun out of the driveway) and added new 3D yard decorations. The whole community is thrilled to see them outside these last few weeks setting up. If your lucky, they even come out to help with your family pictures. This is truly a magical time if the year and they encourage all to donate to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital via their website. Lights will go on Thanksgiving night – December 31, 2021, from sunset to midnight. They burn all night on Christmas Eve.
For More Go Here…
2021 Best Christmas Lights and Holiday Light Shows in Chicago’s Suburbs