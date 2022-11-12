98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s a Hug and a Kiss – from a Giant Octopus

November 12, 2022 10:00AM CST
Share
Here’s a Hug and a Kiss – from a Giant Octopus
Octopus Hugs a Diver off of Vancouver Island

Diver Andrea Humphreys received an unexpected hug from a giant Pacific octopus.

Humphreys was off the east coast of Vancouver Island, when she began to film the creature; who came closer… then wrapped its tentacles around her.

It had tentacles up and around my mouth and it was sucking on my lip, which is the only exposed part of my body,” she said.

Video of the encounter has now gone viral. The octopus stayed close for about 40 minutes and also fiddled with camera equipment and changing lights.

Learn more, here:  (newser)

More about:
#Diving
#GiantOctopus
#HugandaKiss
#Newser
#Scuba
#XO

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Be Happier - Get Outdoors

Recent Posts