Here’s a Hug and a Kiss – from a Giant Octopus

Diver Andrea Humphreys received an unexpected hug from a giant Pacific octopus.

Humphreys was off the east coast of Vancouver Island, when she began to film the creature; who came closer… then wrapped its tentacles around her.

“It had tentacles up and around my mouth and it was sucking on my lip, which is the only exposed part of my body,” she said.

Video of the encounter has now gone viral. The octopus stayed close for about 40 minutes and also fiddled with camera equipment and changing lights.

