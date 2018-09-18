Here’s a Great Jason Aldean Roadtrip for a Great Cause!

Jason Aldean will celebrate his annual “Concert For The Cure” at his own Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville on October 3rd. All proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee. Fans will be treated to an intimate performance after a three-course meal off the restaurant’s menu, with all food being donated courtesy of TC Restaurant Group. A limited number of tickets are now available for $100, click here to get your tickets.

Jason tells us: “Every year we do Concert for the Cure. We pick a place in October, which is breast cancer awareness month and basically pick a city to do the show in, and you know the show’s always a lot of fun. When people think about breast cancer obviously it’s a terrible disease, but that show that we do is as much about celebrating the people that have beat the disease as much as it is about remembering people that’ve lost their battle with it, so it’s not one of those nights that everybody’s sad. It’s a fun night, and we do a lot of cool stuff. I deck out in pink which doesn’t happen very often, but, you know, it’s just a cool thing.”

In 2004, Jason launched his efforts to support Komen’s fight against breast cancer after losing a close friend to the disease. Since his first “Concert for the Cure,” Jason has donated a portion of proceeds from all ticket sales throughout the years in efforts to fund research to find breakthroughs. So far, Jason’s annual “Concert For The Cure” has raised more than $3.6 million to benefit local Komen Affiliates across the country.