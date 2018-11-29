Here’s A Christmas Gift For The Taco Lover In The Family
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 7:23 AM
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

If you know someone who loves tacos and needs a new set of pajamas, Taco Bell has you covered for Christmas with their new holiday collection.
For only $78, the fast-food giant is selling three varieties of hooded onsies that look just like the packets of their famous hot sauces.
To making choosing even more difficult, each one has a different phrase printed on the back. Mild says, “Good Choice;” Hot tells people, “I’m Spicy, Deal With It;” and Fire has a message for the purchaser, saying, “I Knew I Was Your Favorite.” If the PJs weren’t enough, Taco Bell also has sweatpants, socks, and a pillow for sale, all hot sauce themed. If you’re interested, here’s the link to get your Taco Bell Holiday Collection.

