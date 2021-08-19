Here We Go Again: Toilet Paper and Water Are Disappearing from Costco…

Costco shoppers took to Twitter recently to complain about toilet paper and water shortages, mirroring the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020. Research shows stockpiling could return as the Delta variant sweeps through the nation. A study survey from Inmar Intelligence showed that 69.4% of the 1,000 adults surveyed would consider stockpiling items amidst the spread of the Delta variant. One customer from Nevada lamented, “Did we not learn from last year at all? I pulled up to Costco and they are out of toilet paper and water. These people never learn.” Another customer from California expressed this could be a “sign of the times to come.”
