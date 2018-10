It’s that time of year to debate the best Halloween candy.

America spends $2.7 BILLION on Halloween candy.

There is a list ranking Halloween candy by state. The list was compiled over a 10 year span of sales date.

While people try to hate on Candy Corn, it did place first in Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Carolina.¬† In ILLINOIS: SOUR PATCH KIDS will apparently make you the hit of the¬†neighborhood! Here’s the complete State By State List from People.