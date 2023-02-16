“Here I Go Again” at the Ryman: ‘Restless’ Sara Evans has post-‘Masked Singer’ plans

Michael Becker/FOX

Sure, it’s fair to assume Sara Evans is a little disappointed after being voted off The Masked Singer during the premiere of its new season. But the 2005 ACM Top Female Vocalist has other big plans for the future.

It’s been almost 20 years since her Platinum-selling Restless album came out, and she’ll mark the anniversary with a special show at the Ryman on Thursday, August 17. Sara will sing the album in its entirety, including hits like “Suds in the Bucket,” “Perfect” and “Backseat of a Greyhound Bus.”

“I’ve never performed the full album from start to finish before, so this will be a special treat to sing these songs that I love so much on the Ryman stage, along with many of my other hits,” she says. “I love all of my albums and each one has a special place in my heart, but I’ve always said that Restless is my favorite.”

“There was magic in the studio when we were making the record that brought life into these songs, some of which I wrote and some that were written by many of the best songwriters in the world,” she adds.

Presales for Sara Evans Still Restless — The 20 Year Celebration start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the pubic on Friday, February 24.

Meanwhile, you can check out Sara’s performance of the Whitesnake hit “Here I Go Again” as The Mustang from The Masked Singer.

