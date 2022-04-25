      Weather Alert

 Here are this past weekend’s box office results!

Apr 25, 2022 @ 3:05pm
Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

1. “The Bad Guys,” $24 million. (CINEMA SCOOP .. The film cost $80 million to produce. It earned $87.1 million worldwide)

2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $15.2 million.

3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” $14 million.

4. “The Northman,” $12 million. (CINEMA SCOOP .. The film cost $90 million to produce. It earned $23.5 million worldwide)

5. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” $7.2 million. (CINEMA SCOOP .. The film cost $30 million to produce. It earned $9.6 million worldwide)

6. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $5.4 million.

7. “The Lost City,” $4.4 million.

8. “Father Stu,” $3.4 million.

9. “Morbius,” $2.3 million.

10. “Ambulance,” $1.8 million.

