 Here are this past weekend’s box office results!

1. “The Bad Guys,” $24 million. (CINEMA SCOOP .. The film cost $80 million to produce. It earned $87.1 million worldwide)
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $15.2 million.
3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” $14 million.
4. “The Northman,” $12 million. (CINEMA SCOOP .. The film cost $90 million to produce. It earned $23.5 million worldwide)
5. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” $7.2 million. (CINEMA SCOOP .. The film cost $30 million to produce. It earned $9.6 million worldwide)
6. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $5.4 million.
7. “The Lost City,” $4.4 million.
8. “Father Stu,” $3.4 million.
9. “Morbius,” $2.3 million.
10. “Ambulance,” $1.8 million.