Here are the Worst Times to Travel This Memorial Day Weekend

If you’re planning to drive anywhere this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, listen up. AAA is predicts drivers will hit the most traffic today (May 23rd), and Friday (May 24th) in the later afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix in with holiday travelers. Most major metro areas are predicted to experience traffic that is three times worse than usual. The areas with the worst predicted traffic are Boston and Washington, D.C. All in all some 43 million Americans will take a trip in this time period, an increase of 1.5 million over last year.

