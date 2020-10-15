      Weather Alert

Here Are the Top Ways People Will Celebrate Halloween This Year

Oct 15, 2020 @ 8:52am

A new survey asked people how they’re going to celebrate Halloween this year.  The most common things people will do are:  Watch a Halloween movie at home . . . decorate the house . . . and carve a pumpkin.

 

This Halloween is going to be different . . . but people seem more or less okay with that.

A new survey asked people how they’re going to celebrate Halloween this year.  More than two-thirds of people say they ARE planning on celebrating.  And here’s what they’re going to do . . .

1.  Watch a Halloween movie at home, 48%.

2.  Decorate the house, 41%.

3.  Carve a pumpkin, 41%.

4.  Hand out candy, 38%.

5.  Wear a costume, 28%.

6.  Go to a party (video conference call as best option), 17%.

7.  Go trick-or-treating, 16%.

8.  Go to a haunted house, 9%.

9.  Host a party, 6%.

