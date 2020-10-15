Here Are the Top Ways People Will Celebrate Halloween This Year

A new survey asked people how they’re going to celebrate Halloween this year. The most common things people will do are: Watch a Halloween movie at home . . . decorate the house . . . and carve a pumpkin.
This Halloween is going to be different . . . but people seem more or less okay with that.
A new survey asked people how they’re going to celebrate Halloween this year. More than two-thirds of people say they ARE planning on celebrating. And here’s what they’re going to do . . .
1. Watch a Halloween movie at home, 48%.
2. Decorate the house, 41%.
3. Carve a pumpkin, 41%.
4. Hand out candy, 38%.
5. Wear a costume, 28%.
6. Go to a party (video conference call as best option), 17%.
7. Go trick-or-treating, 16%.
8. Go to a haunted house, 9%.
9. Host a party, 6%.
Scare up some more, here: (YouGov)