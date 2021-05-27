      Weather Alert

Here Are the Top Foods We Want to See at a Memorial Day Barbecue!

May 27, 2021 @ 2:05pm

If you’re hosting a Memorial Day barbecue this weekend and want to appeal to the masses, this should help . . .

 

 

A poll looked at the top foods people would put on their plate . . . including main dishes, and sides.

 

 

The top main dishes we want are:  Burgers . . . hot dogs . . . ribs . . . sausages or brats . . . chicken wings . . . pulled pork . . . and brisket.

 

 

The top sides we want to see are:  Potato salad . . . corn on the cob . . . baked beans . . . watermelon . . . chips . . . coleslaw . . . and mac-and-cheese.  And one in three people said they’d definitely eat salad if it was on the menu.

 

 

You just can’t please some people though:  3% said they don’t like ANY barbecue staples.  And 2% don’t like any sides either.

