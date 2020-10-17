Here Are the Top Eight Things We’re Stocking Up On – Before “The Toughest Winter, Ever’

This year hasn’t exactly been easy . . . and no one’s expecting it to get any easier over the next two-and-a-half months.
According to a new survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HomeServe, almost three-quarters of of us say we’re expecting the TOUGHEST WINTER EVER. But since we know it’s coming, we’re preparing.
Here are the top eight things folks are stocking up on . . .
1. Face masks.
2. Toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues.
3. Vitamins.
4. Canned goods – black beans, in particular.
5. Things for the medicine cabinet.
6. Flashlights and candles.
7. Warm socks.
8. Blankets.
Yahoo News reports: “Three-quarters of respondents shared that they’re worried about a surge in COVID-19 cases and seven in 10 are worried about another shelter-in-place order within their state this winter. With all of these trials and tribulations, 67% of respondents are worried the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their holiday cheer. It’s no surprise then that nearly three-quarters of respondents shared they’re planning to take better care of their mental health this winter.”
“A further 36% cited political instability and the upcoming presidential election (33%) as frequent contributors to their stress levels.”
