Here Are the Top Eight Things We’re Stocking Up On – Before “The Toughest Winter, Ever’

Oct 17, 2020 @ 10:50am

Almost three-quarters of people say they’re expecting the TOUGHEST WINTER EVER, according to a new survey.  And the top things they’re stocking up on to prepare are face masks . . . toilet paper (and other paper products) . . . plus flashlights, canned goods and vitamins.

 

This year hasn’t exactly been easy . . . and no one’s expecting it to get any easier over the next two-and-a-half months.

According to a new survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HomeServe, almost three-quarters of of us say we’re expecting the TOUGHEST WINTER EVER.  But since we know it’s coming, we’re preparing.

Here are the top eight things folks are stocking up on . . .

1.  Face masks.

2.  Toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues.

3.  Vitamins.

4.  Canned goods – black beans, in particular.

5.  Things for the medicine cabinet.

6.  Flashlights and candles.

7.  Warm socks.

8.  Blankets.

Yahoo News reports:  “Three-quarters of respondents shared that they’re worried about a surge in COVID-19 cases and seven in 10 are worried about another shelter-in-place order within their state this winter.  With all of these trials and tribulations, 67% of respondents are worried the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their holiday cheer.  It’s no surprise then that nearly three-quarters of respondents shared they’re planning to take better care of their mental health this winter.”

A further 36% cited political instability and the upcoming presidential election (33%) as frequent contributors to their stress levels.”

See even more, here:  (Yahoo News)  

