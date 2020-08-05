      Weather Alert

Here Are the Top 10 Things We Settle For – Including Jobs, Houses, and Partners

Aug 5, 2020 @ 9:49am

More than 80% of people say they settle for things that aren’t the best, according to a new survey.  And the top things we settle for are:  Salary . . . our job . . . the house we live in . . . our car . . . friends . . . and our partner.

 

It’s more or less impossible to get EVERYTHING you want all the time, unless you’ve either got a very large bank account or very low expectations.

According to a new survey, more than 80% of people say they settle for things that aren’t the best . . . including major things and minor things.  Here are the top 10 things we settle for . . .

1.  Salary.

2.  Job.

3.  The house we live in.

4.  Car.

5.  Friends.

6.  Our partner.

7.  Generic grocery store brand foods instead of name brands.

8.  Cheaper restaurants.

9.  Clothing brands.

10.  A price we could’ve negotiated but didn’t.

See the full story, here:  (SWNS Digital)  

