Here Are the Top 10 Things We Settle For – Including Jobs, Houses, and Partners

More than 80% of people say they settle for things that aren’t the best, according to a new survey. And the top things we settle for are: Salary . . . our job . . . the house we live in . . . our car . . . friends . . . and our partner.
It’s more or less impossible to get EVERYTHING you want all the time, unless you’ve either got a very large bank account or very low expectations.
1. Salary.
2. Job.
3. The house we live in.
4. Car.
5. Friends.
6. Our partner.
7. Generic grocery store brand foods instead of name brands.
8. Cheaper restaurants.
9. Clothing brands.
10. A price we could’ve negotiated but didn’t.
