Here Are the Top 10 Presents We’re Buying – for Ourselves – This Year

Nov 18, 2020 @ 10:00am

Here are the top things we are buying, for OURSELVES, as a holiday presents, this year, according to a new survey:  Clothes . . . perfume or cologne . . . a cell phone . . . video game consoles . . . and a laptop.  It also found that almost a third feel Christmas is more important to them than ever this year and 30 per cent are more ‘emotional’ about the festive season than usual

 

Black Friday is just a week away, and if you’re mostly looking forward to it so you can buy things for YOURSELF . . . you’re definitely not alone.

Here are the top things we are buying for OURSELVES, as holiday presents, this year, according to a new survey, commissioned by CENTRE:MK:   .

1.  Clothes.

2.  Perfume or cologne.

3.  A cell phone.

4.  A video game console.

5.  A laptop.

6.  Chocolate.

7.  Books.

8.  Shoes.

9.  Makeup.

10.  Alcohol.

Treat yourself to more, here:  (The Sun)  

The Top 10 Gifts We Will Buy for Others,  Christmas:

  1. Chocolates
  2. Alcohol
  3. Books
  4. Clothes
  5. Toiletries
  6. Fragrance
  7. Gift vouchers
  8. Children’s toys
  9. Pajamas
  10. Candles

The study also found that almost a third feel Christmas is more important to them than ever this year and 30 per cent are more ‘emotional’ about the festive season than usual,” according to The Sun.

