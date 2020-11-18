Here Are the Top 10 Presents We’re Buying – for Ourselves – This Year

Here are the top things we are buying, for OURSELVES, as a holiday presents, this year, according to a new survey: Clothes . . . perfume or cologne . . . a cell phone . . . video game consoles . . . and a laptop. It also found that almost a third feel Christmas is more important to them than ever this year and 30 per cent are more ‘emotional’ about the festive season than usual
Black Friday is just a week away, and if you’re mostly looking forward to it so you can buy things for YOURSELF . . . you’re definitely not alone.
Here are the top things we are buying for OURSELVES, as holiday presents, this year, according to a new survey, commissioned by CENTRE:MK: .
1. Clothes.
2. Perfume or cologne.
3. A cell phone.
4. A video game console.
5. A laptop.
6. Chocolate.
7. Books.
8. Shoes.
9. Makeup.
10. Alcohol.
The Top 10 Gifts We Will Buy for Others, Christmas:
- Chocolates
- Alcohol
- Books
- Clothes
- Toiletries
- Fragrance
- Gift vouchers
- Children’s toys
- Pajamas
- Candles
“The study also found that almost a third feel Christmas is more important to them than ever this year and 30 per cent are more ‘emotional’ about the festive season than usual,” according to The Sun.