      Weather Alert

Here Are the Top 10 Little Things which Keep Us Happy During Pandemic

Aug 7, 2020 @ 10:25am

Here are the top “little things” that have been keeping us happy during the pandemic, according to a new survey:  Seeing someone we love after being apart for a while . . . sleeping in a bed that’s just been made . . . and feeling the sun on our face.

 

It can be hard right now to find big things to look forward to – things we used to do, like vacations, concerts, sports, and more are not happening or they’re seriously different.

So we have to rely on the little things to keep us going.  A new survey found the top ten “little joys” we’ve been relying on during the pandemic.  Check ’em out:

1.  Seeing someone we love after being apart for a while.

2.  Sleeping in a bed that’s just been made.

3.  Feeling the sun on our face.

4.  Getting something for free.

5.  Having some time to ourselves.

6.  Hugging someone we love.

7.  Finding money we didn’t know we had.

8.  Drinking coffee in the morning.

9.  The feeling after taking a shower.

10.  Getting a text from someone that says “I’ve been thinking about you.”

Wanna see more?  Go here:  (SWNS Digital)

TAGS
#Happy #LiveSmarterNotHarder #MauraMyles
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again