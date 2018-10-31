The Scariest Haunted Places In America/ Illinois

If you’re looking for a good fright that doesn’t involve your student loan debt statement, perhaps you’d be up to checking out some of the scariest haunted locations in America. None of these are in Illinois, but there are a couple that aren’t that far.

Villisca, IA – Villisca Axe Murder House:, A spot where six people were brutally killed in 1912 by, you guessed it, an axe murderer. You can book overnight stays if you dare.

Cape Girardeau, MO – The Glenn House: One reporter for a local TV station claims to have witnessed the doors randomly shut while visiting.

Cleveland, OH – The Franklin Castle: This super creepy castle has been dubbed one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. “Everything from doors opening and closing. Footsteps. Things moving around.

Here’s the complete list from Daily Iowegian.

If you’re looking for something a bit closer, Haunted Rooms lists some scary places in Illinois. You can stay at all of these places if you dare. Among them the Hotel Baker in St. Charles and The Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago. Here’s the full list from Illinois List from Haunted Rooms.

Weird Chicago Takes you on some unusual and sometimes bizarre Tours geared towards adults including the BLOOD, GUNS & VALENTINES GANGSTER TOUR, The RESURRECTION MARY’S HAUNTED PUB CRAWL and other Unusual Adult Things to do for Halloween, here are some great ideas from Weird Chicago Tours.

