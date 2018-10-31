Here Are the Places Giving Out Free Food Today For Halloween

You’re too old to go trick-or-treating. But don’t let that stop you from going around today begging for free food like some kind of hobo.

Here are some of the best chains where you can get free or cheap food today . . .

1. Krispy Kreme . . . free donut if you’re wearing a costume.

2. Chipotle . . . $4 burrito if you’re wearing a costume.

3. Baskin-Robbins . . . $1.50 scoops, no costume required.

4. 7-Eleven . . . buy one, get one free pizza tonight, using their app.

5. Quiznos . . . free tots, no costume required.

6. IHOP . . . free “scary face” pancake for kids, no costume required.

7. Sonic . . . 50-cent corn dogs, no costume required.

8. Bass Pro Shops offers a free 4×6 photo and free crafts on Halloween.

