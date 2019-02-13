Here are the Names of the Kids Most Likely to Get in Trouble at School

We were glad to see Roy & Carol didn’t make the list (but then again who names their kids Roy or Carol these days!)

A new study figured out the names of the kids who are most and least likely to get in trouble at school, all based on an app where kids get virtual stickers for good behavior.

The top 10 names for girls who are most likely to get in trouble are: Ella . . . Bethany . . . Eleanor . . . Olivia . . . Laura . . . Holly . . . Courtney . . . Amber . . . Caitlin . . . and Jade.

The top 10 names for boys who are most likely to get in trouble are: Joseph . . . Cameron . . . William . . . Jake . . . Joshua . . . Jamie . . . Lewis . . . Benjamin . . . Ethan . . . and Luke.

On the GOOD Side, The girls who behave the best are: Amy . . . Georgia . . . Emma . . . Charlotte . . . Grace . . . Sophie . . . Abigail . . . Hannah . . . Emily . . . and Alice.

The boys who behave the best are: Jacob . . . Daniel . . . Thomas . . . James . . . Adam . . . Harry . . . Samuel . . . Jack . . . Oliver . . . and Ryan. Here’s the complete story from the Daily Mirror.