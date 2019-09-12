      Weather Alert

Here Are the Most Unacceptable Thing to Wear to a Nice Restaurant

Sep 11, 2019 @ 9:15pm
Photo Taken In Bangkok, Thailand

Here’s how much we hate dressing up:  40% of Americans in a new survey said that what they want to wear influences the restaurants they go to.

41% also said they feel pressured to look stylish when they go out to eat. 

And here are the top ten UNACCEPTABLE things to wear at a nice restaurant, according to the survey . . .

  1. Flip-flops.
  2. Sandals.
  3. Sweatpants.
  4. Shorts.
  5. A hat.
  6. A tank top.
  7. Leggings.
  8. Cargo pants.
  9. Overalls.
  10. A T-shirt.
