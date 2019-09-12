Here Are the Most Unacceptable Thing to Wear to a Nice Restaurant
Photo Taken In Bangkok, Thailand
Here’s how much we hate dressing up: 40% of Americans in a new survey said that what they want to wear influences the restaurants they go to.
41% also said they feel pressured to look stylish when they go out to eat.
And here are the top ten UNACCEPTABLE things to wear at a nice restaurant, according to the survey . . .
- Flip-flops.
- Sandals.
- Sweatpants.
- Shorts.
- A hat.
- A tank top.
- Leggings.
- Cargo pants.
- Overalls.
- A T-shirt.