Here Are the Most-Played Country Songs of 2020… Are They Yours?

Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” tops the list of the 60 most-played songs of 2020. It’s followed by the Blake Shelton – Gwen Stefani duet “Nobody But You” . . . and “Kinfolks” by Sam Hunt.
2020 has been nuts, but we still had great country music. A lot of it. “Billboard” did some research and came up with the 60 most-played country songs of the year. Here’s the Top 10:
1. “Chasin’ You”, Morgan Wallen
2. “Nobody But You”, Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
3. “Kinfolks”, Sam Hunt
4. “After a Few”, Travis Denning
5. “Die From a Broken Heart”, Maddie & Tae
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
7. “Homesick”, Kane Brown
8. “Does to Me”, Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
9. “Lovin’ on You”, Luke Combs
10. “One of Them Girls”, Lee Brice
(Other songs that did well include Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” at #12 . . . Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” at #15 . . . and Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” at #17. You can check out the full list, here.)