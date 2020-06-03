Here are the Curfews for Wednesday Night
As protests continue over the death of George Floyd some Illinois cities have installed another night of curfews. The follow is a list of the ones we know about.
Aurora 8:30 pm to 6 am
Batavia 7 pm to 6 am
Crest Hill 8 pm to 6 am
Joliet 8 pm to 6 am
Lemont 9 pm to 6 am
Oak lawn 9 pm to 5 am
Palos Park 9 pm to 5 am
Evergreen Park 9 pm to 5 am
Chicago Heights 9 pm to 5am
Chicago 9 pm to 6 am
Waukegan 8 pm to 6 am
More curfews may still be announced so check the Patch.com for updates and road closings.