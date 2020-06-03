      Weather Alert

Here are the Curfews for Wednesday Night

Jun 3, 2020 @ 5:22pm

As protests continue over the death of George Floyd some Illinois cities have installed another night of curfews. The follow is a list of the ones we know about.

Aurora 8:30 pm to 6 am

Batavia 7 pm to 6 am

Crest Hill 8 pm to 6 am

Joliet 8 pm to 6 am

Lemont 9 pm to 6 am

Oak lawn 9 pm to 5 am

Palos Park 9 pm to 5 am

Evergreen Park 9 pm to 5 am

Chicago Heights 9 pm to 5am

Chicago 9 pm to 6 am

Waukegan 8 pm to 6 am

More curfews may still be announced so check the Patch.com for updates and road closings.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics