‘Digital Detox’ – One of Ten Challenges Parents and Kids Have Faced Together in Pandemic

A new survey asked parents and children what challenges they’ve had to face and try to solve together since the pandemic started. The top three are: Slow internet speeds . . . having virtual meetings or classes in the same room . . . and getting frustrated with each other because of stress.
If you feel like your family is at the point of being absolutely DONE spending time together . . . imagine if you had to spend your time together with dial-up internet.
Commissioned by Circle and conducted by OnePoll, a new survey reveals that 77% of respondents believe that having their child take a break from technology can vastly improve their mental and emotional health. Most parents now plan a kind of “digital detox,” for 2021.
Two-thirds of parents say they can actually tell when their child is just as stressed as they are with the year’s events – and 68% have begun to teach their child how to manage their stress because of this year’s events.
So, the survey asked parents and children what challenges they’ve had to face and try to solve together since the pandemic started. And here are the top 10:
1. Slow internet speeds.
2. Having virtual meetings or classes in the same room.
3. Getting frustrated with each other because of stress.
4. Young kids having to learn how to use computers for distance learning.
5. Screen fatigue.
6. Lack of sleep.
7. Too much snacking.
8. Spending less time outdoors.
9. Burnout.
10. Having less physical activity.
AND: According to SWNS Digital, nearly seven-out-of 10 American parents believe it’s important for their families to take a break from technology in the new year, according to new research.
A survey of 2,000 American parents asked how parents witness tech burnout in their children and how they plan to improve their family’s digital well-being in the new year.
When asked what the effective tools are for managing stress in children, parents responded with tactics like taking a break from screens when they need it, exercising, breathing, dancing, meditating, playing offline games and even knitting.