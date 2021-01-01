      Weather Alert

Here Are the Best Foods to Battle a Hangover

Jan 1, 2021 @ 9:18am

Okay, if you overdid it a little on New Year’s Eve…  maybe now you’re starting 2021 with a major hangover.

Here are some foods to help you get back on your feet:

Fiber-rich foods like oatmeal or tropical fruits help your digestive system process all that alcohol – preferably alongside a high-protein food like eggs or nuts.

Leafy greens like spinach have loads of potassium that helps restore electrolytes, while tomatoes have anti-inflammatory properties that help the liver.

Finally, some ginger tea with honey can help with that hangover stomachache.

What’s your go-to hangover cure?  Did you party hard last night or keep things chill?

Hash browns and an Egg McMuffin work pretty well, too…  So do bagels and cream cheese.  LOL

