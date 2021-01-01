Here Are the Best Foods to Battle a Hangover
Okay, if you overdid it a little on New Year’s Eve… maybe now you’re starting 2021 with a major hangover.
Here are some foods to help you get back on your feet:
Fiber-rich foods like oatmeal or tropical fruits help your digestive system process all that alcohol – preferably alongside a high-protein food like eggs or nuts.
Leafy greens like spinach have loads of potassium that helps restore electrolytes, while tomatoes have anti-inflammatory properties that help the liver.
Finally, some ginger tea with honey can help with that hangover stomachache.
What’s your go-to hangover cure? Did you party hard last night or keep things chill?
Hash browns and an Egg McMuffin work pretty well, too… So do bagels and cream cheese. LOL