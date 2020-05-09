Here Are the 10 Hardest Jobs . . . and the 10 Signs of a Hard Worker

But that being said . . . some jobs take a very different type of hard work. The survey asked people to name THE hardest jobs out there, and these are the top 10 . . .
1. Nurse… followed by 2. Doctor 3. Paramedic 4. Police officer 5. Firefighter
6. Surgeon 7. Healthcare worker 8. Bomb squad 9. Farmer 10. Prison warden.
The survey also asked for the signs of a hard worker at any job. The top 10…
1. Helping coworkers when you don’t need to.
2. Always meeting deadlines.
3. Volunteering for work.
4. Always getting everything done on your to-do list.
5. Getting through more work than anyone else.
6. Getting in early.
7. Staying late.
8. Keeping a to-do list.
9. Never procrastinating.
10. Volunteering for meetings.
