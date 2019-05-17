Here are some New Movies to check out This Weekend

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (R) At the end of the last movie, Keanu Reeves broke the biggest rule of the Continental by violating the hotel’s sanctuary and killing his last target on its grounds. So now he’s on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head and every assassin in New York after him. Halle Berry joins the cast as a friend he convinces to help him, Asia Kate Dillon from “Orange is the New Black” is an enforcer called the Adjudicator, and Mark Dacascos is the contract killer she sends to hunt Wick down after the other assassins fail. Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne are also back as Winston and the Bowery King, and Anjelica Huston plays Wick’s former mentor.

“The Sun Is Also a Star” (PG-13) Yara Shahidi from “Grown-ish” and Charles Melton from “Riverdale” play star-crossed lovers who meet and fall in love on the last day before she and her family are scheduled to be deported back to Jamaica. You know him as Reggie on “Riverdale”.

“A Dog’s Journey” (PG) Dennis Quaid’s dog Bailey from “A Dog’s Purpose” makes a death bed promise to protect Quaid’s granddaughter CJ and then spends multiple lifetimes coming back to find her. Josh Gad is the voice of Bailey and Kathryn Prescott is CJ.

“Slaughterhouse Rulez” (R) A British horror comedy about a boarding school under attack by creatures that have escaped from a “hell hole” near the school grounds. It stars a guy named Finn Cole as the new student and Simon Pegg as one of his teachers.

Nick Frost, Asa Butterfield, Michael Sheen, and Margot Robbie are also in it.