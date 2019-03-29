Here are Some New Movies To Check Out This Weekend

“Dumbo” (PG) Tim Burton directs this live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic. It also reunites him with his “Batman Returns” stars Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito. DeVito runs the circus where Dumbo’s born and Keaton is like an evil version of Walt Disney, who wants to buy them out after he finds out that Dumbo can fly. There are no talking animals in this movie. Instead, the action focuses on the human children of Colin Farrell. He plays a one-armed World War I veteran who’s put in charge of the elephants. He falls for Eva Green, a trapeze artist who flies with Dumbo.

“Dumbo” is the first of several live-action remakes coming out this year from Disney. We’ve also got “Aladdin” on May 24th and “The Lion King” hits theaters on July 19th. It’s also Danny DeVito’s third time working with Michael Keaton, and is technically his fifth with Tim Burton. When DeVito directed “Hoffa”, he gave Burton an uncredited cameo as one of the dead bodies in one of the coffins for a big funeral scene.

“The Beach Bum” stars Matthew McConaughey as a stoner named Moondog trying to write a novel, raise a daughter, and stay out of jail. The rest of the cast includes Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, and Martin Lawrence.

“Hotel Mumbai” expands to 924 theaters. Dev Patel and “New Amsterdam’s” Anupam Kher risk their lives to keep hotel guests safe during the 2008 terrorist siege of India’s Taj Hotel. Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs are also in it.

“Unplanned” is based on the story of Abby Johnson, a Planned Parenthood director who suddenly switched sides and became a pro-life supporter.