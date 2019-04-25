Here Are Some National Pretzel Day Freebies
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 6:07 AM
Soft pretzels sit in the warmer at Auntie Anne's Cafe on opening day in the Kendig Square shopping plaza in Lancaster, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2003. Auntie Anne's has opened stores from Lancaster to Bangkok selling soft pretzels developed for an Amish farmers' market stand. The company is now testing whether the secret dough formula will sell pizzas and sandwiches as well. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

If you didn’t know National Pretzel Day is Friday April 26 and some restaurant chains are offering freebies of the twisted treats.  Wetzel’s Pretzels will be giving everyone a free pretzel on Friday, and at Auntie Anne’s you can get a free pretzel when you buy a pretzel.
Auntie Anne’s will also be offering a pretzel-printed shower curtain starting Friday.
Other places with Pretzel Day deals are Ben’s Soft Pretzels and Cumberland Farms. Auntie Annes has locations in Joliet, Bolingbrook, Aurora, Oswego, Hinsdale, Lombard, Bourbonnais, and various Chicago locations.

Here is the Tweet from Wetzel’s Pretzels. They have locations in Aurora, Orland Park, Schaumburg, Rosemont, and various Chicago stores.

