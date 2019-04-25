Here Are Some National Pretzel Day Freebies

If you didn’t know National Pretzel Day is Friday April 26 and some restaurant chains are offering freebies of the twisted treats. Wetzel’s Pretzels will be giving everyone a free pretzel on Friday, and at Auntie Anne’s you can get a free pretzel when you buy a pretzel.
Auntie Anne’s will also be offering a pretzel-printed shower curtain starting Friday.
Other places with Pretzel Day deals are Ben’s Soft Pretzels and Cumberland Farms. Auntie Annes has locations in Joliet, Bolingbrook, Aurora, Oswego, Hinsdale, Lombard, Bourbonnais, and various Chicago locations.
Here is the Tweet from Wetzel’s Pretzels. They have locations in Aurora, Orland Park, Schaumburg, Rosemont, and various Chicago stores.
Pop over on #NationalWetzelsDay – it’s coming up April 26th and there’s literally no way we could be more excited…except if someone handed us all these OG pretzels at once. GET READY TO GRAB: on #PretzelDay we’re giving out 1 free pretzel to everyone. Don’t get it twisted – no one parties like us!