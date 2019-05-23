Here Are Some Memorial Day Freebies and Deals

Memorial Day is this Monday and the restaurant deals for veterans and active military men and women are plenty. Restaurants like Outback Steakhouse, and TGI Friday’s are giving deals to the military and their families this Monday. Retail stores like Target, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, and Home Depot are also offering discounts for the military. If you want to get in on the Memorial Day deals make sure that you have your ID handy to get your military deal.

DINING DEALS:

Boston Market: This deal is for everyone – not just vets and military – but it is a good one. From May 24 to 27, Boston Market will offer a $29.99 meal deal that includes a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread. Find location near you.

Hooters: Military with valid ID can enjoy free entree with a drink purchase at participating locations on Monday, May 27. Details here. Find locations here.

Outback Steakhouse: The chain offers a 10-percent discount off the checks of servicemembers, police officers, firefighters and first responders. Valid ID is required. See details.

RETAIL DEALS:

This year, major national retailers are also planning sales, including Target, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon, The Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Target shoppers will find sales of up to 30 percent off patio and home furniture while Walmart is offering up to 40 percent off online products ranking from pools to swing sets to electronics. Dick’s, meanwhile, is offering $10 off for every $50 spent, up to $30 off.

Home Depot consumers will find sales of up to 40 percent off on certain ovens, refrigerators, washing machines and patio furniture.

