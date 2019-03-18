Here Are Some Destinations Overrun By Tourists

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand. The American Society of Travel Agents is starting to refer to agents as 'travel advisers' to better describe their emerging roles as trip planners rather than just booking agents. ASTA says they can add value to trips by finding freebies, perks and upgrades along with offbeat and authentic itineraries. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Looking to take a relaxing vacation where you can just get away from it all, perhaps kick back and let the sand flow between your toes while sipping a frozen beverage? Consider staying away from these places then as they’re overrun with tourists.

According to Reader’s Digest, thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio’s thriller The Beach, Maya Beach in Thailand has become a major tourist trap. The Thai government recently needed to crack down on visitors.

While the views at Machu Picchu are stunning, you might have trouble snapping that perfect selfie as thousands of others will be doing the same. Figures show 610,000 tourists visited the Andes Mountains citadel last year alone.

Venice and Mallorca make the magazine’s list, as well as Mount Everest, that beach where you can swim with the pigs in the Bahamas, and even Antarctica. Here’s the complete list and story from the Jakar Post.