Here are Post Malone’s favorite metal bands
ABC/Image Group LAPost Malone is continuing to prove is metal cred.
During an interview with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and his collaborator Thom Hazaert, the “Circles” hitmaker revealed his favorite metal bands.
“I’d say y’all, I mean, Megadeth’s gotta be the best for me,” Post said. I love Megadeth, I love [Me]tallica…I love Pantera.”
Malone, of course, teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne last fall for the song “Take What You Want,” and he also guested on the Prince of Darkness’ new record Ordinary Man. In April, he performed a Nirvana tribute concert with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker on drums.
Ellefson, meanwhile, released a cover of Post’s song “Over Now” last month.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.