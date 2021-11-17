Here Are Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies of All Time

Netflix has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed.
Here are their top shows:
1. “Squid Game” . . . 1.6 billion.
2. “Bridgerton” . . . 625 million.
3. “Money Heist: Part 4” . . . 619 million.
4. “Stranger Things 3” . . . 582 million.
5. “The Witcher” . . . 541 million.
6. “13 Reasons Why: Season 2” . . . 496 million.
7. “13 Reasons Why: Season 1” . . . 476 million.
8. “Maid” . . . 469 million.
9. “You: Season 3” . . . 468 million.
10. “You: Season 2” . . . 457 million.
For movies, none of the non-English ones were able to crack the top 10. They are:
1. “Bird Box” . . . 282 million.
2. “Extraction” . . . 231 million.
3. “The Irishman” . . . 215 million.
4. “The Kissing Booth 2” . . . 209 million.
5. “6 Underground” . . . 205 million.
6. “Spenser Confidential” . . . 197 million.
7. “Enola Holmes” . . . 190 million.
8. “Army of the Dead” . . . 187 million.
9. “The Old Guard” . . . 186 million.
10. “Murder Mystery” . . . 170 million.
In related news, Netflix announced yesterday that they’ll release weekly lists ranking shows and movies by their total hours viewed on Top10Netflix.com.