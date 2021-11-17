      Weather Alert

Here Are Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies of All Time

Nov 17, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Netflix has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed.

 

Here are their top shows:

 

 

1.  “Squid Game” . . . 1.6 billion.

 

2.  “Bridgerton” . . . 625 million.

 

3.  “Money Heist: Part 4” . . . 619 million.

 

4.  “Stranger Things 3” . . . 582 million.

 

5.  “The Witcher” . . . 541 million.

 

6.  “13 Reasons Why: Season 2” . . . 496 million.

 

7.  “13 Reasons Why: Season 1” . . . 476 million.

 

8.  “Maid” . . . 469 million.

 

9.  “You: Season 3” . . . 468 million.

 

10.  “You: Season 2” . . . 457 million.

 

 

For movies, none of the non-English ones were able to crack the top 10.  They are:

 

 

1.  “Bird Box” . . . 282 million.

 

2.  “Extraction” . . . 231 million.

 

3.  “The Irishman” . . . 215 million.

 

4.  “The Kissing Booth 2” . . . 209 million.

 

5.  “6 Underground” . . . 205 million.

 

6.  “Spenser Confidential” . . . 197 million.

 

7.  “Enola Holmes” . . . 190 million.

 

8.  “Army of the Dead” . . . 187 million.

 

9.  “The Old Guard” . . . 186 million.

 

10.  “Murder Mystery” . . . 170 million.

 

 

In related news, Netflix announced yesterday that they’ll release weekly lists ranking shows and movies by their total hours viewed on Top10Netflix.com.

 

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - Or Get One Now. Here's WHY.
Great Veterans Day Discounts for Those Who Served!
CMA Award Winners!
Hyundai believes it's flying electric taxis will begin service in 2028.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On