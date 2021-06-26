      Weather Alert

Here Are America’s Favorite Dog Breeds in 2021

Jun 26, 2021 @ 2:05pm

No matter how you do these studies, Labrador retrievers always come out on top . . .

 

 

A new poll looked at the most popular dog breeds in America by doing a bunch of one-on-one matchups, and having people vote.  And labs won 83% of their matchups.

 

 

193 different breeds were matched up against each other.  Here are the dogs with the highest winning percentages . . .

 

 

Labs, 83% . . . golden retrievers, 79% . . . Alaskan malamutes, 75% . . . Entlebucher mountain dogs, 72% (entle-bucker) . . . Shetland sheepdogs, 72% . . . border collies, 71% . . . miniature American shepherds, 71% . . .

 

 

And four different breeds won 70% of their matchups:  Samoyeds . . . Australian shepherds . . . Icelandic sheepdogs . . . and Norwegian Buhunds.  (BOO-hunds)

 

 

At the bottom of the list are Chinese crested dogs, winning only 17% of matchups.  They also tend to dominate the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.  They win it about half the time.

 

 

(YouGov has the list.  At the bottom, you can search for specific breeds.)

