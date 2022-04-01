 Here are a few things to look forward to in April!

1. In sports, the Final Four in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament goes down tomorrow with Kansas vs. Villanova and Duke vs. North Carolina . . . then the championship game is Monday. Major League Baseball Opening Day is next Thursday. The Masters is also next weekend. And the NFL Draft is at the end of the month.
2. For movies, the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller “Ambulance” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” hit theaters next weekend . . . the Mark Wahlberg drama “Father Stu” will be released on April 13th . . . and the Nicolas Cage comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” comes out on the 22nd.
3. On TV, the Grammy Awards go down this Sunday after being postponed earlier this year due to Covid. And the CMT Music Awards are on the 11th.
Also, the Tony Hawk documentary “Until the Wheels Fall Off” premieres on HBO on Monday. The Netflix docuseries “Our Great National Parks” premieres on April 13th . . . that’s the one narrated by Barack Obama. The new “Kardashians” show premieres on Hulu on the 14th. And “Better Call Saul” returns to AMC on the 18th.
4. And finally, the holidays: The big one is Easter, which is on the 17th this year. But Tuesday is Deep Dish Pizza Day . . . National Beer Day is April 7th . . . National Pet Day is the 11th . . . Earth Day is the 22nd . . . and Arbor Day is April 29th.