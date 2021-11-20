Weather Alert
Antone
Here Are A Few Things Happening On Thanksgiving Near You!
Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Gorgeous tom turkey or gobbler seems to pose for the camera against a beautiful forested background at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Preserve in Sag Harbor / Noyack, Long Island, NY.
24
NOV
Black Wednesday Party with Live Band Whiskey & Harmony
Wed, Nov 24 – Thu, Nov 25
Cuzin’s Tavern, Gaming & Pizza Tinley Park, 17704 Oak Park Ave
Tinley Park, IL
25
NOV
Chuck’s Thanksgiving Dinner
Thu, 12 – 4 PM
Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe & Banquets, 8025 S Cass Ave
Darien, IL
25
NOV
Thanksgiving morning hike at Morton
Thu, 9 AM – 12 PM
The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53
Lisle, IL
24
NOV
Black Wednesday Party w/DJ HVAC
Wed, Nov 24 – Thu, Nov 25
On The Rocks Joliet, 1500 Essington Rd
Joliet, IL
25
NOV
Open Thanksgiving Day
Thu, 8 AM – 3 PM
Lantern, 8 W Chicago Ave #1
Naperville, IL
25
NOV
Thanksgiving
Thursday
Burr Ridge
Burr Ridge, IL
25
NOV
11/25: Thanksgiving Dinner
Thu, 11 AM – 6 PM
Arrowhead Golf Club, 26W151 Butterfield Rd
Wheaton, IL
25
NOV
Downers Grove Walking Club (Thanksgiving)
Thu, 10 AM – 12 PM
Peet’s Coffee, 5100 Main St
Downers Grove, IL
25
NOV
Thanksgiving Day Mass
Thu, 9 – 10 AM
St. Julie Billiart Roman Catholic Church, 7399 W 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
25
NOV
FLATline OCR Thanksgiving
Thu, 8 AM
HartFit DEKA & OcRx, 10160 Clow Creek Rd Suite C
Plainfield, IL
25
NOV
FRIENDSGIVING at OTR Joliet
Thu, Nov 25 – Fri, Nov 26
On The Rocks Joliet, 1500 Essington Rd
Joliet, IL
25
NOV
Thanksgiving Turkey Burner
Thu, 7 – 10 AM
Bolingbrook Recreation & Aquatic Complex, Bolingbrook Park District, 200 Lindsey Ln
Bolingbrook, IL
25
NOV
Naperville Turkey Trot
Thu, 8:00 – 10:30 AM
Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave
Naperville, IL
25
NOV
Turkey Bowl
Thu, 10 AM
Beacher Community Center, 908 Game Farm Rd
Yorkville, IL
25
NOV
Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Naperville IL
Thu, Nov 25 – Fri, Nov 26
217 S Main St
Naperville, IL
25
NOV
Aurora – Let it Shine – Drive Thru Light Show…
Thu, 4:30 – 11:00 PM
Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr
Aurora, IL
25
NOV
Festival of Lights
Thu, 5 – 9 PM
The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E Boughton Rd
Bolingbrook, IL
