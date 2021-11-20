      Weather Alert

Here Are A Few Things Happening On Thanksgiving Near You!

Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Gorgeous tom turkey or gobbler seems to pose for the camera against a beautiful forested background at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Preserve in Sag Harbor / Noyack, Long Island, NY.
  • 24
    NOV
    Black Wednesday Party with Live Band Whiskey & Harmony
    Wed, Nov 24 – Thu, Nov 25
    Cuzin’s Tavern, Gaming & Pizza Tinley Park, 17704 Oak Park Ave
    Tinley Park, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Chuck’s Thanksgiving Dinner
    Thu, 12 – 4 PM
    Chuck’s Southern Comforts Cafe & Banquets, 8025 S Cass Ave
    Darien, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Thanksgiving morning hike at Morton
    Thu, 9 AM – 12 PM
    The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53
    Lisle, IL
  • 24
    NOV
    Black Wednesday Party w/DJ HVAC
    Wed, Nov 24 – Thu, Nov 25
    On The Rocks Joliet, 1500 Essington Rd
    Joliet, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Open Thanksgiving Day
    Thu, 8 AM – 3 PM
    Lantern, 8 W Chicago Ave #1
    Naperville, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Thanksgiving
    Thursday
    Burr Ridge
    Burr Ridge, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    11/25: Thanksgiving Dinner
    Thu, 11 AM – 6 PM
    Arrowhead Golf Club, 26W151 Butterfield Rd
    Wheaton, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Downers Grove Walking Club (Thanksgiving)
    Thu, 10 AM – 12 PM
    Peet’s Coffee, 5100 Main St
    Downers Grove, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Thanksgiving Day Mass
    Thu, 9 – 10 AM
    St. Julie Billiart Roman Catholic Church, 7399 W 159th St
    Tinley Park, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    FLATline OCR Thanksgiving
    Thu, 8 AM
    HartFit DEKA & OcRx, 10160 Clow Creek Rd Suite C
    Plainfield, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    FRIENDSGIVING at OTR Joliet
    Thu, Nov 25 – Fri, Nov 26
    On The Rocks Joliet, 1500 Essington Rd
    Joliet, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Thanksgiving Turkey Burner
    Thu, 7 – 10 AM
    Bolingbrook Recreation & Aquatic Complex, Bolingbrook Park District, 200 Lindsey Ln
    Bolingbrook, IL
  • 25
    NOV
    Naperville Turkey Trot
    Thu, 8:00 – 10:30 AM
    Naperville Central High School, 440 Aurora Ave
    Naperville, IL
    25
    NOV
    Turkey Bowl
    Thu, 10 AM
    Beacher Community Center, 908 Game Farm Rd
    Yorkville, IL
    • 25
      NOV
      Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Naperville IL
      Thu, Nov 25 – Fri, Nov 26
      217 S Main St
      Naperville, IL
    25
    NOV
    Aurora – Let it Shine – Drive Thru Light Show…
    Thu, 4:30 – 11:00 PM
    Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Dr
    Aurora, IL
    25
    NOV
    Festival of Lights
    Thu, 5 – 9 PM
    The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E Boughton Rd
    Bolingbrook, IL
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - Or Get One Now. Here's WHY.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Keep Your Holidays HAPPY.
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Jefferson Street Bridge May Be Open Before Christmas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On