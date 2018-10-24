Here Are A Few Home Remedies For That Pesky Cough
By Roy Gregory
Oct 24, 2018 @ 8:18 AM

Winter is coming so that means so is cough and flu season. Yet you don’t have time to be sidelined with a cold. But if the inevitable happens, here are some home remedies to fight back.
According to Dr. Samir Gupta, a respirologist and clinician scientist at Canada’s St. Michael’s Hospital, over the counter cough medicines just suppress a cough, which might not help you get rid of it.
The best remedies actually sound like something your grandmother used. Saltwater and gargling works really well, killing bacteria on contact. So does hot liquids like tea. Add some ginger, honey and probiotics to your diet, along with Vitamins C and D, plus getting some extra sleep, while not a remedy, is never a bad idea.

Here’s the complete story from Global News.

