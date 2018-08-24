Here are a couple New Movies to check out This Weekend

“The Happytime Murders” (R) It’s a raunchy buddy cop comedy set in a world where humans and puppets co-exist. After the puppet cast of an ’80s children’s show starts getting killed off, one by one, Melissa McCarthy teams up with her old LAPD puppet partner to solve the murders. He’s voiced by Bill Barretta, the guy who does Swedish Chef, Pepe the Prawn, and Rowlf the Dog in the Muppet movies. Maya Rudolph plays his human secretary, Elizabeth Banks is his stripper ex-girlfriend, and Joel McHale is an FBI agent. It’s directed by Brian Henson, son of legendary Muppets creator Jim Henson.

One Note: The makers of “Sesame Street” tried to sue the producers of “The Happytime Murders”, claiming the movie tarnishes the Sesame Street brand because it REALLY goes over the top with all the profanity, violence, drug use and graphic puppet sex. But a judge shot it down back in June.

“A.X.L.” (PG) A robot dog developed to protect soldiers on the battlefield is discovered by a random guy in the desert, who becomes its new owner and helps its A.I. evolve. It stars Alex Neustaedter from “Colony” as the guy who bonds with the robot, and Becky G as his love interest helping to hide the dog from the people who created it.