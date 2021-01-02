Here Are 21 Things to Look Forward to in 2021
Photo Taken In Germany, Brilon
Of course, it’s different, this New Year… Everyone is easing into 2021 cautiously; but with the hope that it will likely be significantly better than 2020.
If it is, there is a lot to look forward to. Several sporting events are scheduled to happen in 2021, including the Tokyo Olympics, the UEFA Euro Championship, and the Cricket World Cup.
Other events, which are tentatively set to happen in 2021, are the presidential inauguration, Tom Cruise going out to space, the Friends reunion, and the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
If all goes well, the country may even get back to concerts, hugs, travel, and normal life.
What are you most looking forward to in 2021?